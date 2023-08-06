Starke County paramedic killed in ambulance rollover crash

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In a tragic scene out of Starke County, a paramedic is killed while responding to a call.

According to Starke County Sheriff’s Office, Starke County EMTs were out on a call Saturday afternoon when they were involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle. The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. CDT at the intersection of County Roads 800 South and 700 East.

Paramedic Michael Wilcox was killed in the accident, and another paramedic, Brandy Salita, is in critical condition at Northwest Hospital in LaPorte. The driver of the Hyundai sedan suffered minor injuries.

To honor their fallen colleague, Starke County first responders organized a procession along US-35 to accompany Wilcox to the Coroner’s Office.

Our thoughts go out to Wilcox’s family, friends, co-workers, and all those who serve our communities selflessly.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more about this tragic accident.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Evacuation underway following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says a 40-year-old man is facing OWI charges after a...

Woman critically hurt in motorcycle crash, driver facing OWI charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says a 40-year-old man is facing OWI charges after a motorcycle crash left his passenger with life-threatening injuries.

News

Decatur police are asking residents to avoid the area of North 2nd Street, between Monmouth...

Evacuation underway following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant; one injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maureen Mespell and Jazlynn Bebout
Fire crews are responding to a gas release at a food processing plant in Decatur Monday afternoon.

News

Northern Wells Community Schools has officially rebranded.

Northern Wells Community Schools Board votes to change name

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Northern Wells Community Schools has officially rebranded.

News

21Alive News at 11

Bicyclist in life-threatening condition following hit-and-run Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

Latest News

News

Tree planted in memorial of Kevin Nguyen as family continues to search for answers

Tree planted in memorial of Kevin Nguyen as family continues to search for answers

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

Purple Heart Honor Flight parade in downtown Fort Wayne

Purple Heart veterans receive special send-off for Honor Flight

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
102 Purple Heart recipients and their guardians took off to Washington D.C. Monday morning with an extra special send off.

News

Generic graphic of police lights

One critically hurt in three-car crash Sunday on Lima Road

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A woman is in life-threatening condition after police say she rear-ended a car along Lima Road on Sunday, causing it to hit a second car.

News

Deputy Timothy Guyer and his son Elijah.

Gov. Holcomb orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen police recruit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s office says he is directing flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of a police recruit who died in the line of duty last week.

News

FWPD is investigating after a bicyclist was critically hurt in a hit-and-run Saturday morning...

Bicyclist in life-threatening condition following hit-and-run Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says its officers are investigating after a bicyclist was critically hurt in a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

Special Segments

21Alive News at 4

Walk in the Park: An Herban Garden at the Botanical Conservatory

Updated: 8 hours ago
21Alive News at 4