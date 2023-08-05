Steuben County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 Deputy Abe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “He was always a ball of fire, and everybody loved him,” Michael Meeks said.

A ball of fire. That’s how Steuben County Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Meeks describes seven-year-old K-9 Deputy Abe, who sadly died Thursday.

Abe’s death has left those at the station heartbroken.

“It’s a loss of our member of our office, so kind of a member of our family,” Meeks said.

Abe was a Shepherd/Malinois mix who bravely served the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for five years.

“The Malinois are known for their drive, and they go all the time and that was him,” Meeks said. “He was always on something, loved his toys, loved to run around.”

Meeks notes K-9′s are vital tools to help officers in the field, and says even though they aren’t pets, the bond between the dogs and the officers is just as strong.

“Even though they are tools, they’re here all the time, they’re part of the office, they’re part of the family and when you lose one, even in a situation like this where it was just his time to go, it’s still very hard,” Meeks said.

