Ways to save money on back-to-school shopping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s hard to say no to free things, especially school supplies like pencils, notebooks and backpacks.

“We do it differently,” Denita Washington said. “We don’t just give bookbags out, we have wrap-around services for the families that we serve.”

Washington is with the Fort Wayne Housing Authority, who put on a back-to-school event Thursday. She understands how vital free back-to-school supplies can be for families.

“It’s a priority,” Washington said. “What we don’t want our parents to have to do going in the doors, or the kids, is worrying about having their first day needs not met.”

Meeting those needs, however, can be pricey.

In a report by the National Retail Federation, back-to-school spending was around $37 billion in 2021 and 2022. It’s projected to increase to $41.5 billion this school year, costing the average family with a grade school student $890.

So, when it comes to free supplies, for some parents, it’s crucial.

“They call, they come up to us and they say thank you, because, really, we need to understand that a lot of our families are choosing between food and what they’re going to purchase for their kids for school,” Washington said.

Experts say some ways to save money include the following:

Searching for coupons

Sticking to a budgeted list

Taking stock at home

Leaving the kids at home when shopping

Teach your kids to budget

Buy in bulk with friends

Be cheap, but not too cheap, with backpacks

Of course, you can also keep an eye out for giveaways, where folks like Washington say they’re ready to help.

“We’re equipped and ready to serve,” Washington said.

