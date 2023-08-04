“One More Tour:” No one left behind

By Evan Harris and Jessica Walter
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - ”They’re possibly giving up everything for this country. And everybody should have respect for that.”

In a flight from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C., over 100 Purple Heart veterans are being honored both at home and in our nation’s capital for everything they have given up.

One of those veterans, Sergeant Jan Fraze, served two tours in Vietnam. Fraze said that since his brothers and friends were all fighting in Vietnam, putting their lives on the line, he figured he should do the same.

During his service, Fraze received not one but two Purple Hearts for the injuries he sustained to his arm and leg when a jungle-clearing bulldozer detonated two landmines.

Fraze said one of his brothers was hit when the mine exploded. Fraze said he went to get the man and believed he was severely injured.

His motto, “I don’t leave anyone behind,” outshone the situation at hand, and Fraze says the man he helped did survive.

On Monday, Fraze will join dozens of other veterans who will forever bond over their shared sacrifice.

Fraze will receive a special honor himself: by participating in the passing of the wreaths ceremony in D.C., which he says will “make his whole trip.”

"One More Tour:" No one left behind

Linda Likes It: An Herban Garden at the Botanical Conservatory

Defiance Air Force Veteran receives free new roof

