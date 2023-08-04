One killed in crash involving van, motorcycle along Allen-Whitley line

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say they are investigating a fatal crash Friday afternoon on the Allen-Whitley County line.

Indiana State Police were called to the intersection of Illinois and Southwest County Line Roads just after noon for a crash involving a minivan and a motorcycle. They say the van was headed westbound on Illinois Road when they collided with the motorcycle in the intersection.

Officers say the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and their passenger was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The woman who was driving the minivan is said to have minor injuries.

Police have not yet identified any of the victims. The intersection is closed at this time.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.