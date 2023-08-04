One killed in crash involving van, motorcycle along Allen-Whitley line

Police say they are investigating a fatal crash Friday afternoon on the Allen-Whitley County...
Police say they are investigating a fatal crash Friday afternoon on the Allen-Whitley County line.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say they are investigating a fatal crash Friday afternoon on the Allen-Whitley County line.

Indiana State Police were called to the intersection of Illinois and Southwest County Line Roads just after noon for a crash involving a minivan and a motorcycle. They say the van was headed westbound on Illinois Road when they collided with the motorcycle in the intersection.

Officers say the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and their passenger was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The woman who was driving the minivan is said to have minor injuries.

Police have not yet identified any of the victims. The intersection is closed at this time.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to School
BACK TO SCHOOL: New Indiana laws parents should know about
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ coming to Indianapolis
Parlor Doughnuts announced its grand opening date in Fort Wayne, IN.
Parlor Doughnuts holds grand opening this Saturday, Sunday
A crowd at Adams Central during the 2022 season.
Small Town, Big Support: Monroe Goes All-In on Adams Central Football

Latest News

48-year-old Chad Ingram
New Haven man sentenced in mother’s beating death
Police documents show the woman who was stabbed was the girlfriend of 36-year-old suspect...
Fort Wayne man pleads guilty to battery in December stabbing
Walk in the Park: How to care for potted plants
Walk in the Park: How to care for potted plants
Walk in the Park: How to care for potted plants
Walk in the Park: How to care for potted plants