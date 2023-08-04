New Haven man sentenced in mother’s beating death

48-year-old Chad Ingram
48-year-old Chad Ingram(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A New Haven man who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the 2017 murder of his mother has been sentenced.

On July 6, 48-year-old Chad Ingram pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of murder. In court on Friday, a judge accepted the plea deal and he was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Police say Ingram killed 61-year-old Heidi Colley on November 25, 2017.

The Allen County Coroner said police were called for a well-being check. First responders said Colley was pronounced dead at the scene, finding she had been beaten to death. Police said they found Ingram in the house with her body when they arrived.

Ingram was found competent to stand trial in January.

