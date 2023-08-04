Linda Likes It: An Herban Garden at the Botanical Conservatory

By Linda Jackson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The newest exhibit at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory in downtown Fort Wayne is called “An Herban Garden.”

As evening anchor, Linda Jackson tells us in this week’s “Linda Likes It”, it’s all about the ease of growing a plentiful garden in a small space. Not to mention, it’s hands-on, fun and educational for all ages!

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to School
BACK TO SCHOOL: New Indiana laws parents should know about
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ coming to Indianapolis
Parlor Doughnuts announced its grand opening date in Fort Wayne, IN.
Parlor Doughnuts holds grand opening this Saturday, Sunday
A crowd at Adams Central during the 2022 season.
Small Town, Big Support: Monroe Goes All-In on Adams Central Football

Latest News

Rendering of Fort Wayne International Airport’s (FWA) East Terminal Expansion
Fort Wayne Int’l Airport awarded state funding for East Terminal expansion
“One More Tour:” No one left behind
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a coronavirus...
Pence seizes on Trump’s latest indictment as he looks to break through in crowded GOP field
The Indiana Attorney General's Office is searching and seizing items in I Do Bridal Boutique...
Indiana AG Office searching I Do Bridal Boutique Friday amid investigation
“One More Tour:” No one left behind
“One More Tour:” No one left behind