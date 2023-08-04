Landmark Recovery addiction centers files petition to reinstate licenses

By Taylor Williams and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Landmark Recovery addiction treatment centers filed a petition to reinstate its licenses on Friday.

The Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction revoked the licenses for Praxis Landmark Recovery locations across the state at the end of July following four deaths at two of its facilities this year.

BACKGROUND: Landmark Recovery addiction treatment centers’ licenses revoked - Attorney: ‘Lawsuit will be filed soon’ by former patients of Landmark Recovery in Bluffton - ‘This is not okay’: Loved ones speak out after Praxis by Landmark Recovery admits to mistakes - Landmark Recovery addiction treatment center to furlough employees

In an email to 21Alive, Landmark Recovery CEO Matt Boyle says the company is asking for the state to repeal its order. The order revoked licenses at the Bluffton, Carmel, and Mishawaka locations.

Boyle goes on to say that the 92-page petition for appeal is a “true story of what happened.”

You can read the petition below. Tune in at 7 for more on the story.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana AG Office searching I Do Bridal Boutique Friday amid investigation

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Landmark Recovery addiction centers files petition to reinstate licenses

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Crime

Four men sentenced in separate violent crime cases Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Allen County judges sentenced four men in four respective violent crime investigations Friday afternoon.

News

WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4 on Thursday, August 3

WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4 on Thursday, August 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 3.

Latest News

Crime

48-year-old Chad Ingram

New Haven man sentenced in mother’s beating death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A New Haven man who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the 2017 murder of his mother has been sentenced.

News

WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4 on Thursday, August 3

TOP 4 NEWS AT 4, AUGUST 3RD 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

Crime

Police documents show the woman who was stabbed was the girlfriend of 36-year-old suspect...

Fort Wayne man pleads guilty to battery in December stabbing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
A Fort Wayne man agreed to an aggravated battery charge in a stabbing last December, court documents say.

Special Segments

Walk in the Park: How to care for potted plants

Walk in the Park: How to care for potted plants

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Krista Miller and Evan Harris
Lynda Heavrin from Landscape & Horticulture shows Krista how to care for plants like a pro.

News

Police say they are investigating a fatal crash Friday afternoon on the Allen-Whitley County...

One killed in crash involving van, motorcycle along Allen-Whitley line

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Police say they are investigating a fatal crash Friday afternoon on the Allen-Whitley County line.

News

Walk in the Park: How to care for potted plants

Walk in the Park: How to care for potted plants

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive News at 4