Landmark Recovery addiction centers files petition to reinstate licenses

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Landmark Recovery addiction treatment centers filed a petition to reinstate its licenses on Friday.

The Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction revoked the licenses for Praxis Landmark Recovery locations across the state at the end of July following four deaths at two of its facilities this year.

In an email to 21Alive, Landmark Recovery CEO Matt Boyle says the company is asking for the state to repeal its order. The order revoked licenses at the Bluffton, Carmel, and Mishawaka locations.

Boyle goes on to say that the 92-page petition for appeal is a “true story of what happened.”

“On Friday August 4, 2023, Landmark Recovery of Carmel LLC filed a petition to stay and reverse the decision of the Indiana DMHA to revoke certification of our facilities in Carmel, Bluffton, and Mishawaka. We believe the facts gathered in the petition tell, for the first time, the true story of what happened. In March of this year, working with the state DMHA, we crafted a turnaround plan at our facility in Mishawaka. We believe the record demonstrates clearly that, by May of this year, we had executed a successful turnaround plan and were operating at or above the standards expected of us. Sentinel patient events, while tragic, occur in mental health facilities across the United States. We serve an incredibly sick population, just like any other inpatient medical facility. To date, no state agency has made an accusation that the deaths that occurred resulted from negligence or failure to meet regulatory standards expected of us. We are confident they did not. We look forward to restoring our licenses, which represent more than half the supply of beds available to the Medicaid population of Indiana. Once we do so, we look forward to continuing our mission to serve the sickest and the poorest among the 20 million Americans who suffer from the disease of addiction.”

