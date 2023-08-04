Indianapolis officer fatally shoots fleeing armed motorist during brief foot chase

By The Associated Press
Aug. 4, 2023
(AP) - An Indianapolis police officer fatally shot a motorist with a gun in his hand who ran from a traffic stop Thursday, police said.

The officer had stopped the man for reckless driving around 9:40 a.m. on the city’s northeast side. He was exiting his patrol vehicle when the man got out of his car “and began verbally engaging with the officer,” police said in a news release.

“The driver then went back to the driver’s seat of his vehicle disregarding the officer’s verbal commands” and then ran from his vehicle with a gun in his hand, the news release said.

The officer chased him briefly, while giving commands for him to stop, and then shot him, police said.

Police provided medical aid to the man until medics arrived and he was pronounced dead at a hospital, the news release said.

It wasn’t clear whether the man fired any shots or pointed the gun at the pursuing officer, police said. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

Police recovered drugs at the scene.

No officers were injured, police said. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

