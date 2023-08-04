Indiana AG Office searching I Do Bridal Boutique Friday amid investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is searching and seizing items from a Fort Wayne bridal shop that closed abruptly in July, leaving brides scrambling before their big day.

21Alive News spoke with the Attorney General’s office on July 24, who told us they had received more than 15 complaints about I Do Bridal Boutique after the shop took to Facebook to announce they would be closing on July 21.

Several brides told us they were not able to reach store owners, leaving them with no answers on how they would get their dresses.

Now on Friday, the office is searching and cataloging all items in the boutique as part of their investigation. Officials say lawyers will be contacting brides whose dresses are found and all other assets are being seized by an area bank. A UHaul was spotted by our reporter at the store, full of dresses and other merchandise.

The office says since the shop has closed, dozens of complaints continue to pour in. Anyone who would like to make a complaint can file one with the AG office online here.

