Indiana AG Office searching I Do Bridal Boutique Friday amid investigation

The Indiana Attorney General's Office is searching and seizing items in I Do Bridal Boutique...
The Indiana Attorney General's Office is searching and seizing items in I Do Bridal Boutique Friday as part of their investigation into the now-shuttered shop.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is searching and seizing items from a Fort Wayne bridal shop that closed abruptly in July, leaving brides scrambling before their big day.

21Alive News spoke with the Attorney General’s office on July 24, who told us they had received more than 15 complaints about I Do Bridal Boutique after the shop took to Facebook to announce they would be closing on July 21.

Several brides told us they were not able to reach store owners, leaving them with no answers on how they would get their dresses.

READ MORE: Fort Wayne brides frantic after local bridal boutique announces closure

Now on Friday, the office is searching and cataloging all items in the boutique as part of their investigation. Officials say lawyers will be contacting brides whose dresses are found and all other assets are being seized by an area bank. A UHaul was spotted by our reporter at the store, full of dresses and other merchandise.

The office says since the shop has closed, dozens of complaints continue to pour in. Anyone who would like to make a complaint can file one with the AG office online here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

