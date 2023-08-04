Four men sentenced in separate violent crime cases Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County judges sentenced four men in four respective violent crime investigations Friday afternoon.

Brandon Williams

Allen County prosecutors say 42-year-old Brandon K. Williams was found guilty in June of stabbing the woman who was pregnant with his child at least 48 times on July 31, 2022. Williams was found guilty on all counts on the fourth day of his jury trial.

Williams was sentenced to 38 years during a Friday hearing.

Kyree Warren

19-year-old Kyree Warren was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of probation on Friday after he was found guilty of fatally shooting his stepfather in November 2022.

Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Rockhill St., off of W Jefferson Blvd., on Nov. 27 for a shooting. Warren told police his stepfather, 44-year-old Montreale Turner, was intoxicated and attacked his mother, leading to the shooting.

Warren entered a plea deal in April for one count of voluntary manslaughter, which the judge accepted on Friday, dismissing the charge of murder.

Weston Blakely

Weston Blakely, 24, was arrested in February for his role in a shooting at the West Wind Apartments complex on Nov. 10, 2022.

Blakely was then found guilty of murder and a firearm enhancement on Friday and was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Isaac Martin

A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man, Isaac Martin, was arrested on October 31 after police say he shot two people along Oliver Street on June 12, 2022.

A judge found him guilty of murder, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, and a firearm enhancement on Friday. He was sentenced to 87 years in prison for the charges.

