Fort Wayne man pleads guilty to battery in December stabbing

Police documents show the woman who was stabbed was the girlfriend of 36-year-old suspect...
Police documents show the woman who was stabbed was the girlfriend of 36-year-old suspect Christopher Moore.(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man agreed to an aggravated battery charge in a stabbing last December, court documents say.

Fort Wayne police say Christopher Moore stabbed the victim, his girlfriend at the time, when she confronted Moore after discovering sexually graphic text messages nature between him and the mother of his child. A police report says Moore stabbed the victim in the back while she was headed for the door.

Moore was arrested on January 5 and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and invasion of privacy. The court agrees to drop all the other charges at sentencing.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on August 28.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to School
BACK TO SCHOOL: New Indiana laws parents should know about
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ coming to Indianapolis
Parlor Doughnuts announced its grand opening date in Fort Wayne, IN.
Parlor Doughnuts holds grand opening this Saturday, Sunday
A crowd at Adams Central during the 2022 season.
Small Town, Big Support: Monroe Goes All-In on Adams Central Football

Latest News

48-year-old Chad Ingram
New Haven man sentenced in mother’s beating death
Walk in the Park: How to care for potted plants
Walk in the Park: How to care for potted plants
Police say they are investigating a fatal crash Friday afternoon on the Allen-Whitley County...
One killed in crash involving van, motorcycle along Allen-Whitley line
Walk in the Park: How to care for potted plants
Walk in the Park: How to care for potted plants