Fort Wayne man pleads guilty to battery in December stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man agreed to an aggravated battery charge in a stabbing last December, court documents say.

Fort Wayne police say Christopher Moore stabbed the victim, his girlfriend at the time, when she confronted Moore after discovering sexually graphic text messages nature between him and the mother of his child. A police report says Moore stabbed the victim in the back while she was headed for the door.

Moore was arrested on January 5 and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and invasion of privacy. The court agrees to drop all the other charges at sentencing.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on August 28.

