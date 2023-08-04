Fort Wayne Int’l Airport awarded state funding for East Terminal expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - State lawmakers have approved $5 million in funding for the Fort Wayne International Airport, helping leaders continue with the planned expansion of the airport’s East Terminal.

State Reps. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne), Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne), Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne), and Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne) voted in support of the funding during the 2023 session. The measure was formally approved by the State Budget Committee on Friday.

Airport officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on June 15 to begin work on the expansion and renovation of its East Terminal. The $70 million project includes plans to renovate the concourse area and expand the space for airport operations. The project follows work on the West Terminal, which focused on upgrades to the terminal drive and ticket counter areas.

The East Terminal also includes relocating the terminal restaurant to the second level, redesigning the current security checkpoints to meet updated Transportation Security Administration guidelines, replacing 30-year-old baggage claim devices, relocating three aircraft gates, and upgrading electrical, mechanical, security and fire protection systems, and adding accessibility features and a mothers’ room.

The project, funded by a combination of federal, local, state and private dollars, is expected to wrap up by June 2025.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.