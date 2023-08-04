Defiance Air Force Veteran receives free new roof
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WPTA) - An Air Force veteran in northwest Ohio was selected to receive a free new roof installed on his home thanks to a special project that gives back.
Since 2016, Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, along with Purple Heart Homes, has replaced the roofs of about 450 military veterans to honor those who served and the families who support them.
One of those veterans, Air Force Veteran Elvan Miller, Jr., was selected for a new roof.
On Thursday, Buckeye Roofing & Exteriors, an Owens Corning contractor, donated the labor to install Miller’s new roof.
For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, email roofdeplyment@owenscorning.com.
