Defiance Air Force Veteran receives free new roof

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WPTA) - An Air Force veteran in northwest Ohio was selected to receive a free new roof installed on his home thanks to a special project that gives back.

Since 2016, Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, along with Purple Heart Homes, has replaced the roofs of about 450 military veterans to honor those who served and the families who support them.

One of those veterans, Air Force Veteran Elvan Miller, Jr., was selected for a new roof.

On Thursday, Buckeye Roofing & Exteriors, an Owens Corning contractor, donated the labor to install Miller’s new roof.

“Just because of his military past...his battle with cancer...the condition of their home...the roof that was in. They’ve had contractors in the past...they’ve had leaks and stuff like that and contractors just couldn’t get it fixed. I went out and inspected the roof. I mean, there were blown-off shingles. They had leaks every time it rained. They were in financial stress and didn’t have the ability to take care of the issues that they had. So, they were just the perfect candidate for us.”

For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, email roofdeplyment@owenscorning.com.

