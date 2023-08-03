Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the world’s most popular performers is coming to the Hoosier state this November.

Taylor Swift posted to her Twitter account Thursday morning that her Eras Tour will be stopping by the Lucas Oil Stadium for three nights in November 2024. She’s set to perform on November 1 through 3.

The Grammy winner has been touring since March. During each concert, she performs 44 songs from her several studio albums.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

