Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ coming to Indianapolis

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the world’s most popular performers is coming to the Hoosier state this November.

Taylor Swift posted to her Twitter account Thursday morning that her Eras Tour will be stopping by the Lucas Oil Stadium for three nights in November 2024. She’s set to perform on November 1 through 3.

The Grammy winner has been touring since March. During each concert, she performs 44 songs from her several studio albums.

