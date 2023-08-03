Super Shot offering free vaccinations ahead of your child’s first day of school

By Jessica Walter
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As schools in Allen County head back to school as early as next week, Super Shot wants to make sure they are up-to-date on all of their required vaccinations for the school year.

The event will take place August 3rd from 4-7 p.m. at their Hobson Road location.

School-aged children are required to have vaccines ahead of Kindergarten, sixth grade and twelfth grade. Here is the list of required vaccinations.

All of the vaccinations will be offered free of charge, but they ask if you have valid insurance that you bring an insurance card.

“Super Shot’s mission is to break down the barriers of vaccines. So, that means accessibility. You know, evening hours when parents are off work. It means cost. We turn nobody away for inability to pay,” Executive Director Connie Heflin said. “We do ask for your insurance information because we can bill insurance, but if you don’t have insurance, no problem. There’s no charge. We turn nobody away for inability to pay.”

In partnership with Indiana Michigan Power, there will also be a variety of resources, a backpack giveaway to the first 100 children vaccinated at the event and a Touch-A-Truck event.

Heflin said they’re expecting high demand, so the best way to secure a spot is to reserve a spot ahead today. You can schedule here or call (260) 424-7468.

