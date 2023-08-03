Second tornado confirmed locally in July 29 storms

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WPTA) - The National Weather Service has now confirmed a second tornado in 21Country in last week’s severe storms on July 29.

An EF-1 tornado was on the ground for a total of three minutes in south Churubusco, near Eel River Golf Course, and crossed into NW Allen County, eventually cutting across US-33. Peak winds were estimated to reach 90 mph, with a path length of just over two and a half miles.

A second tornado has been confirmed in 21Country with July 29's severe storms. (WPTA)

The majority of damage from this brief tornado included downed trees, metal power poles bent, and in one case a bit of roof and siding damage to a rural home.

