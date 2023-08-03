Second tornado confirmed locally in July 29 storms
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WPTA) - The National Weather Service has now confirmed a second tornado in 21Country in last week’s severe storms on July 29.
See previous the tornado report from July 29 storms here
An EF-1 tornado was on the ground for a total of three minutes in south Churubusco, near Eel River Golf Course, and crossed into NW Allen County, eventually cutting across US-33. Peak winds were estimated to reach 90 mph, with a path length of just over two and a half miles.
The majority of damage from this brief tornado included downed trees, metal power poles bent, and in one case a bit of roof and siding damage to a rural home.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.