S Clinton Street down to two lanes for weekslong construction project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Utilities is alerting downtown drivers to lane restrictions on South Clinton Street that are to last several weeks.

Officials say lanes along South Clinton Street, between Superior and Main Streets, will be restricted starting Thursday, Aug. 3.

The road will be down to two lanes only, with the two lanes furthermost west on Clinton being closed for the installation of a stormwater pipe. Work is expected to last about four weeks, leaders say.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.