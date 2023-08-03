S Clinton Street down to two lanes for weekslong construction project

Officials say lanes along South Clinton Street, between Superior and Main Streets, will be...
Officials say lanes along South Clinton Street, between Superior and Main Streets, will be restricted starting Thursday, Aug. 3.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Utilities is alerting downtown drivers to lane restrictions on South Clinton Street that are to last several weeks.

Officials say lanes along South Clinton Street, between Superior and Main Streets, will be restricted starting Thursday, Aug. 3.

The road will be down to two lanes only, with the two lanes furthermost west on Clinton being closed for the installation of a stormwater pipe. Work is expected to last about four weeks, leaders say.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to School
BACK TO SCHOOL: New Indiana laws parents should know about
Steuben County man dies in early morning crash, vehicle fire
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ coming to Indianapolis
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
36-year-old John Vance was arrested in connection to Sunday's shooting that left one dead in...
Indiana police make arrest after weekend shooting at block party kills 1, injures 17

Latest News

Multiple former employees tell WNDU that some people in the company made up a vulgar nickname...
Attorney: ‘Lawsuit will be filed soon’ by former patients of Landmark Recovery in Bluffton
21Alive News at 11
Area pools to close for the season this weekend
Overnight fire damages apartment on city’s south side
Mayor Tom Henry announces increased local income tax supplemental funds at McMillen Park on May...
Mayor Henry announces list of proposed projects funded by tax funding increase