Parlor Doughnuts holds grand opening this Saturday, Sunday

Parlor Doughnuts announced its grand opening date in Fort Wayne, IN.
Parlor Doughnuts announced its grand opening date in Fort Wayne, IN.(Parlor Doughnuts)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Doughnut lovers, get ready to go nuts over the opening day for Parlor Doughnuts in Fort Wayne.

Officials with the store say Parlor Doughnuts will feature “unique bakery items,” including its layered doughnuts, vegan, keto-friendly, and low-carb treats.

The Fort Wayne location is the store’s first in Northeast Indiana and the seventh in the state.

The owners of the franchise say they plan to hire about 20 team members, as well as department managers for the kitchen, barista, dough, and hospitality.

The owners also say they have future plans to open more Parlor Doughnuts locations in Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana.

The grand opening for the shop will be Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 11936 Lima Xing Dr.

