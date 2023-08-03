Parlor Doughnuts holds grand opening this Saturday, Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Doughnut lovers, get ready to go nuts over the opening day for Parlor Doughnuts in Fort Wayne.

Officials with the store say Parlor Doughnuts will feature “unique bakery items,” including its layered doughnuts, vegan, keto-friendly, and low-carb treats.

The Fort Wayne location is the store’s first in Northeast Indiana and the seventh in the state.

“We are thrilled to bring Parlor’s products, brand, and mission to Northeast Indiana. One of our key values is to create a place that facilitates conversation and community. Where friends and families of all ages can gather in a vintage American space that feels like the “Parlor”, a conversation center of 1900’s Victorian homes but with a modern twist. Our ownership group is so excited to bring a business to our community that values giving back, including a passion for active military, veterans, and first responders.”

The owners of the franchise say they plan to hire about 20 team members, as well as department managers for the kitchen, barista, dough, and hospitality.

The owners also say they have future plans to open more Parlor Doughnuts locations in Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana.

The grand opening for the shop will be Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 11936 Lima Xing Dr.

