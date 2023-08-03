Overnight fire damages apartment on city’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fire crews were called to an overnight fire at an apartment on the city’s south side.

Fire officials say the fire happened around 12:55 Thursday morning in the 300 block of Dewald Street.

First responders say six people were inside the apartment at the time and were able to safely evacuate.

Officials say the fire was in the kitchen when they entered the apartment, but remain unsure what caused the fire. Crews also say the fire was put out in about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the fire caused moderate damage.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.