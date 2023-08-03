One Year Later: Remembering Jackie Walorski on anniversary of deadly crash

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2023
(WNDU) - Thursday marks a somber anniversary here in Michiana.

It was one year ago today that Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, and three others were killed in a crash in Elkhart County.

Walorski was riding with staff members Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson on State Road 19 when police say Potts attempted to pass a truck and collided with a Buick, driven by Edith Schmucker of Nappanee, that was heading in the opposite direction.

All four of them died from their injuries. A cross bearing the name of Schmucker can still be found at the crash site today.

“It’s tough to know you drive past the location where your wife lost her life — and not just your wife, but three other people,” said Dean Swihart, husband of the late congresswoman. “You know, I grew up… you take the vows till death do you part, And we looked at that, you know late 80s, 90s, we’re going to live our whole lives together. I did not in any way imagine that I would be a widower at age 56.”

“I drive by the site of the accident on a very regular basis, said Rep. Rudy Yakym, who was elected to succeed Walorski after her death. “Every time I drive by there, I stop in that moment. . . which is probably a few times a month at least, to have a moment of reflection and think of how easily that could have been anyone of us.”

Yakym plans to mark Thursday’s anniversary with a visit to Jackie Walorski’s grave. Swihart will have dinner with her family.

Meanwhile, Yakym issued the following statement Thursday morning in remembrance of Walorski:

16 News Now has a special story planned for Thursday evening. Mark Peterson will tell us how her loved ones will carry on her memory.

