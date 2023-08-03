Neighbors share concerns with city leaders at town hall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Residents from several Fort Wayne neighborhoods gathered for a town hall meeting Wednesday night to speak on initiatives they want city leaders to embrace.

Those concerns ranged from community participation, voter turnout and ways to create more diversity, equity and inclusion in the city.

The event took place at Destiny Life Center on the city’s south side.

The panel included councilwoman Michelle Chambers and others running for upcoming city positions. They gave their thoughts on issues presented to them and engaged in some back-and-forth discussion with those who attended.

The panel agreed the town hall was constructive for them and the audience.

“This was a very educational town hall meeting,” Chambers said. “I learned some things that I need to know as a councilwoman and the attendees learned things that they didn’t know about, really the day-to-day operations of the city.”

On the panel also included Democratic nominee for Fort Wayne City Council (At-Large) Audrey Davis.

“Not only should it be educational for our citizenship to be in these conversations, it should be educational for us as those who want to lead,” Davis said.

Chambers and Davis emphasized the importance of these dialogues ahead of November’s election.

Another town hall is scheduled to happen August 9. Organizers say Tom Didier, who’s running for mayor this upcoming election, will be on that panel.

