Mayor Henry announces list of proposed projects funded by tax funding increase
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has announced a list of projects the City will invest in after receiving additional funding from the State earlier this year.
In May, Henry and other City leaders gathered to announce $22.59 million in supplemental local income tax funds was being given to the city, a significant increase from previous years.
Henry said they intended to use those funds for various neighborhood infrastructure improvements, from projects like park upgrades to community development initiatives.
Now, the mayor has shared a more definitive list of proposed projects that include the following:
- Neighborhoods
- Pontiac Streetscape Phase II - $2.4 million
- Neighborhood park playgrounds - $2 million – Lawton, McMillen, Kettler, Foster, Bob Arnold Northside, Tillman, Turpie Playlot, Kreager, Gren, and Boone
- Pontiac Street Market - $500,000
- Strategic property acquisition in southeast Fort Wayne - $500,000
- Neighborhood street trees - $500,000
- Neighborhood improvement grants - $300,000
- Neighborhood Health Clinic sidewalk - $275,000
- Irish Town common area landscaping as part of the Packard 2030 Plan - $100,000
- Infrastructure
- Railroad overpass structural work and beautification – Harrison and Fairfield area - $2 million
- LED streetlights - $2 million-I-69 overpass welcome signage - $750,000
- Riverfront
- Riverfront Phase II Tree Canopy Trail - $2 million
- Strategic property acquisition - $2 million
- Urban Trail – Superior Street - $1.875 million
- Riverfront gateway and wayfinding signage - $1.5 million
- Demolition of Pepsi property near the riverfront - $750,000
- Headwaters Park splash pad - $300,000
- Public Safety
- Public safety salaries as part of the requirement through the local income tax supplemental distribution from the State of Indiana - $2.1 million
The projects are set to be discussed at City Council’s next meeting on Aug. 8.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.