Mayor Henry announces list of proposed projects funded by tax funding increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has announced a list of projects the City will invest in after receiving additional funding from the State earlier this year.

In May, Henry and other City leaders gathered to announce $22.59 million in supplemental local income tax funds was being given to the city, a significant increase from previous years.

Henry said they intended to use those funds for various neighborhood infrastructure improvements, from projects like park upgrades to community development initiatives.

Now, the mayor has shared a more definitive list of proposed projects that include the following:

Neighborhoods Pontiac Streetscape Phase II - $2.4 million Neighborhood park playgrounds - $2 million – Lawton, McMillen, Kettler, Foster, Bob Arnold Northside, Tillman, Turpie Playlot, Kreager, Gren, and Boone Pontiac Street Market - $500,000 Strategic property acquisition in southeast Fort Wayne - $500,000 Neighborhood street trees - $500,000 Neighborhood improvement grants - $300,000 Neighborhood Health Clinic sidewalk - $275,000 Irish Town common area landscaping as part of the Packard 2030 Plan - $100,000

Infrastructure Railroad overpass structural work and beautification – Harrison and Fairfield area - $2 million LED streetlights - $2 million-I-69 overpass welcome signage - $750,000

Riverfront Riverfront Phase II Tree Canopy Trail - $2 million Strategic property acquisition - $2 million Urban Trail – Superior Street - $1.875 million Riverfront gateway and wayfinding signage - $1.5 million Demolition of Pepsi property near the riverfront - $750,000 Headwaters Park splash pad - $300,000

Public Safety Public safety salaries as part of the requirement through the local income tax supplemental distribution from the State of Indiana - $2.1 million



The projects are set to be discussed at City Council’s next meeting on Aug. 8.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.