Family of missing Kevin Nguyen to hold tree dedication

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The family of missing man Kevin Nguyen will hold a special event this weekend in his honor.

The family says a tree dedication ceremony will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 11:30 a.m. at Lakeside Park.

According to Nguyen’s grandmother, Dee Campbell, the tree and plaque represent a “place of peace, growth, and beauty” the family waits for him to come home.

Nguyen went missing on Dec. 8, 2018, more than four years ago, after he was last seen at an Arby’s restaurant. He was reported missing on Dec. 10.

BACKGROUND: Kevin Nguyen’s family looks for answers almost 3 years after his disappearance

