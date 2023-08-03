Attorney: ‘Lawsuit will be filed soon’ by former patients of Landmark Recovery in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Former Landmark Recovery patients from across the state have filed a complaint for damages for endangerment, medical malpractice, negligence, and punitive damages.

According to the complaint filed in St. Joesph County Court, Praxis at Landmark Recovery in Mishawaka is accused of “gross negligence and with wanton and in reckless disregard for the Plaintiff’s health and safety.” Because of this, the patients’ attorney Trevor Crossen says they’re entitled to punitive damages.

“They go to this facility, give them their trust to this staff and to this facility, and they were severely let down,” Crossen said. “They went in with one issue and they came out with 15.”

The lawsuit already filed against the company lays out the allegations of “medical malpractice” and “negligence” at the Mishawaka facility, saying it had “unsanitary living conditions,” including “human wastewater in the hallways.” They also “failed to prohibit (people) from bringing in drugs to the facility.”

In the complaint, Crossen and the patients say because of this, Landmark Recovery “violated both Federal regulations and Indiana State Department of Health rules related to adequate supervision and assistance to its patients.”

“It’s important to note that all of the men I represent, they recognize and understand that they have an addiction problem,” Crossen said. “The common theme that I hear is ‘Trevor, we went to this facility for help’ and for a lot of them, it was a last resort. It’s really disheartening when you have committed yourself to making your life better for you and better for your family, and you walk through those doors from the day you walked out those doors they were let down, time and time and time again.”

The complaint goes on to say that Landmark Recovery had “actual or constructive knowledge of the danger or peril the conditions of the facility presented to the public.”

Crossen says they are asking for commensurate with the damages sustained, attorney fees and expenses for a trial by jury, and punitive damages for the Mishawaka facility.

As for the Bluffton facility, Crossen says his team is working to collect all of the evidence and file a similar lawsuit in Wells County as soon as next week.

“Punitive damages in Indiana are warranted to punish the wrongdoer and to detour other people to engage in that conduct in the future,” Crossen said. “It’s appearing the more I investigate into the Bluffton facility that it’s going to warrant a count for punitive damages. We are hopeful that a jury will see that and look at all the evidence and award my clients with punitive damages to punish Landmark in the conduct they engaged in.”

On Wednesday, attorneys for Landmark Recovery asked a judge to give them more time to answer the complaint for damages against the Mishawaka facility.

“Landmark Recovery has been forced by Indiana DMHA to shut down three facilities in Indiana. They will close on August 3. This means that 400 (people) per month of the most vulnerable citizens who rely on Medicaid to access treatment for life threatening addiction will not be able to access care. An average of 4 individuals with addiction die per day in IN. We believe that more (people) will die as a result of this decision to shut down over half of the Medicaid treatment beds in the state. We are doing everything in our power to fight the untrue narratives that have been shared about our facility and we are appealing the decision by DMHA this week.”

If you are a former patient of a Praxis of Landmark Recovery Facility, you can reach out to Trevor Crossen’s law firm at (317) 401-8626.

