Steuben County man dies in early morning crash, vehicle fire

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say a single-car crash and vehicle fire claimed the life of a Steuben County man early Wednesday morning.

Officials say they responded to a call about a single-car crash on Fox Lake Road in Pleasant Township a little after midnight Wednesday.

First responders say they saw the car engulfed in flames near a utility pole when they arrived at the scene.

Investigators say the car was a red Mazda that was driving fast west on Fox Lake Road, got to a curve in the road, and went off the north side of the road, forcing the man to overcorrect back in the opposite direction.

Police say the car slid out of control and crashed into a utility pole, and caught fire.

Police also say the driver was found dead inside the car once they were able to put out the fire.

The man’s identity has not been released yet, and police are still investigating the collision.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.