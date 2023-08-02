Science Central teaches campers about atmosphere during research balloon launch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Science Central launched two huge hydrogen-filled balloons into the sky Wednesday morning as part of its new program.

Leaders say the launch is the centerpiece of Science Central’s first-ever high-altitude balloon camp. They say the camp’s goal is to teach children about the atmosphere and how research balloons help scientists better understand it.

The center’s Near Space Education Director Brandon Pearson says before the balloons take off, they work with the FAA so surrounding airports know what to expect. He says they use online software to enter information like the balloon’s weight, size, and how high up it’ll go to get an idea of where the balloon is likely to go.

Each balloon also has sensors, cameras, and student-designed experiments.

Leaders at science central say the giant balloons will travel all the way up to the earth’s stratosphere. Data, photos, and videos will be available for the campers to view after the balloons have been recovered.

