School Bus Inspection Database available to Hoosier parents, ISP says

By Taylor Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - School busses across the Hoosier state are undergoing inspections before they hit the road for the new school year. But did you know you can look up your child’s bus inspection records for yourself?

The database can be found on the Indiana State Police (ISP) Department’s website under ‘School Bus Safety.’

There, you can see more than 50,000 school buses from every district in the state and see a complete history of the vehicle. You can look for failed inspections, crashes, and everything in between. All you need to know is your county, your district, and your child’s bus number.

“If your child rides bus number 6 for Fort Wayne Community Schools, you can go to that database and you can look up the whole record on that bus and see what the status is,” Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Brian Walker said. “So if you are concerned it’s a great way to be informed.”

Indiana State Police say that school buses that are 12 years or older get inspected twice a year.

To see the database, click here.

