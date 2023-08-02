SACS board nearing decision towards addressing issues of racism

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - At Tuesday’s Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) board meeting, board members discussed the proposal to move forward with the group FAIR for All to address issues of racism in the district.

It’s a group Jennifer Bennett, SACS board president, is confident in.

“I was in one Zoom session and really liked what they had to say about the direction they could, first diagnose where they see the issues are and then from there go with our community as well and also go within our school system,” Bennett said.

New details of a potential proposal were shared at the meeting: a listening session with the community and a professional development session with SACS leaders.

These proposals would cost $10,000 and $7,000, respectively.

SACS Listening Session Proposal (WPTA)

SACS Professional Development Proposal (WPTA)

The proposals are something Bennett calls an investment.

“Let’s not just go ahead in and go ‘this is what we have to do’ without first finding out ‘what is the problem?’” Bennett said.

While the district has been working towards a solution since February’s blackface incident, Bennett believes the district needs to be thoughtful about the process.

“You just have to be a researcher when you do this, because you’re not only doing ‘hey I like this’, it’s ‘what do my constituents like?” Bennett said.

Board members say they plan to vote on the action at the next board meeting on August 15.

