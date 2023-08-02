SACS board nearing decision towards addressing issues of racism

By Alex Null
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - At Tuesday’s Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) board meeting, board members discussed the proposal to move forward with the group FAIR for All to address issues of racism in the district.

MORE: 21INVESTIGATES: SACS superintendent addresses debate over plan to combat racism

It’s a group Jennifer Bennett, SACS board president, is confident in.

“I was in one Zoom session and really liked what they had to say about the direction they could, first diagnose where they see the issues are and then from there go with our community as well and also go within our school system,” Bennett said.

New details of a potential proposal were shared at the meeting: a listening session with the community and a professional development session with SACS leaders.

These proposals would cost $10,000 and $7,000, respectively.

SACS Listening Session Proposal
SACS Listening Session Proposal(WPTA)
SACS Professional Development Proposal
SACS Professional Development Proposal(WPTA)

The proposals are something Bennett calls an investment.

“Let’s not just go ahead in and go ‘this is what we have to do’ without first finding out ‘what is the problem?’” Bennett said.

While the district has been working towards a solution since February’s blackface incident, Bennett believes the district needs to be thoughtful about the process.

“You just have to be a researcher when you do this, because you’re not only doing ‘hey I like this’, it’s ‘what do my constituents like?” Bennett said.

Board members say they plan to vote on the action at the next board meeting on August 15.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP completes investigation into FWPD Sgt. who hit, killed pedestrian
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
ISP investigating officer recruit death at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake
Landmark Recovery to furlough employees
Landmark Recovery addiction treatment center to furlough employees

Latest News

A family is thanking first responders for saving their child’s life after nearly drowning...
Family stresses importance of water safety to prevent drowning following near death experience
SACS board nearing decision on addressing issues of racism
Duke Energy said about 5,000 people were without power Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Power Restored to 5,000+ Duke Energy customers in Huntington
Local racecar owner, Paul Hazen, inducted into National Sprint Car Hall of Fame
Local racecar owner, Paul Hazen, inducted into National Sprint Car Hall of Fame