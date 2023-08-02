Nursing home bus carrying several patients rolls over in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WPTA) - First responders say an assisted living transit bus rolled over Wednesday morning with multiple patients on board. a

Carmel Fire leaders say the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 31 and East 151st Street in Westfield Wednesday morning.

Officials say 11 patients had to be transported from the scene for medical treatment. They say some with minor injuries were taken to the hospital by medics and the rest were evaluated as a precaution.

21Alive affiliate WTHR says a witness reported that two vehicles were involved in the crash and that the van was from Sanders Glen Assisted Living.

