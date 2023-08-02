IURC approves NIPSCO rate hike, average bill to go up $12

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - NIPSCO leaders say the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) has approved a rate hike for the company, which will increase customers’ bills by at least $12 by 2024.

The company says the new rates will be phased in gradually, starting in August 2023 and into 2024. They say the change comes as they work to invest $800 million to incorporate renewable energy sources. They say customers will benefit from the move as they will be reimbursed when excess power is generated and sold.

Under the change, the IURC says the average residential customer using 668 kilowatt hours per month will see an overall increase of about 10 percent, or $12/month, phased in starting in August. They say actual bill impacts will vary by customer, depending on usage and other variables like coal prices.

NIPSCO says the increase is lower than what they initially proposed, which was a $19 per month hike. They say as the company retires the rest of its coal-fired generation by 2028, related operational costs will eventually be eliminated.

The IURC also approved rate increases for NIPSCO in 2022, adding 10 percent to bills, following another increase in 2018.

Leaders say as Americans continue to be pinched by inflation and rising costs, they want to remind customers about their bill payment assistance programs. They say the following help is available:

Payment Agreements: NIPSCO has expanded its payment plan agreements to offer its most flexible payment plans to customers that need financial support, including three-, six- and 12-month plans. Customers can learn more and enroll at NIPSCO has expanded its payment plan agreements to offer its most flexible payment plans to customers that need financial support, including three-, six- and 12-month plans. Customers can learn more and enroll at NIPSCO.com/PaymentPlans

LIHEAP Program: LIHEAP support is available to households that are at or below 60 percent of State Median Income (SMI). The program opens on October 2 for online and mail-in applications. Customers can learn more and find out if they qualify at LIHEAP support is available to households that are at or below 60 percent of State Median Income (SMI). The program opens on October 2 for online and mail-in applications. Customers can learn more and find out if they qualify at eap.ihcda.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.

Township Trustees: A limited amount of energy assistance funds are available through local Township Trustee offices. NIPSCO customers are encouraged to contact their local Township Trustee to see what help may be available.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (IERA): Provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance for renters. Additional information can be found at Provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance for renters. Additional information can be found at https://www.in.gov/ihcda/homeowners-and-renters/rental-assistance/

You can learn more about the rate hike by visiting NIPSCO’s website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.