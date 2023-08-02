Indianapolis police officer hits, kills bicyclist Tuesday

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating after one of its officers struck a cyclist with their vehicle, killing the cyclist.

Officials with the police department said the officer was on his way to a call about a home invasion Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the responding officer had his lights and siren on at the time of the crash.

Police officials say the officer gave the bicyclist medical assistance until the paramedics arrived.

A police official said during an interview that both the officer and bicyclist tried to avoid one another before colliding.

Officials say the officer was wearing a body camera, and it was recording at the time the collision happened.

Along with the crash investigation, the IMPD says a separate administrative investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP completes investigation into FWPD Sgt. who hit, killed pedestrian
Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point is set to open in 2024.
Cedar Point announces world’s fastest, tallest triple-launch coaster
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
ISP investigating officer recruit death at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
Crews are investigating a crash Tuesday afternoon along IN 105 in Andrews.
Overturned semi stalls traffic on State Road 105
Indiana’s near-total abortion ban isn’t going back into effect — yet

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Northside Pool in Fort Wayne was at capacity during Tuesday's heat
City pools to close for the season Saturday
Indiana police make arrest after weekend shooting at block party kills 1, injures 17
Indianapolis police officer hits, kills bicyclist Tuesday
Indianapolis police officer hits, kills bicyclist Tuesday
21Alive News at 11
Indiana police make arrest after weekend shooting at block party kills 1, injures 17