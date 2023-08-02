Indianapolis police officer hits, kills bicyclist Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating after one of its officers struck a cyclist with their vehicle, killing the cyclist.

Officials with the police department said the officer was on his way to a call about a home invasion Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the responding officer had his lights and siren on at the time of the crash.

Police officials say the officer gave the bicyclist medical assistance until the paramedics arrived.

A police official said during an interview that both the officer and bicyclist tried to avoid one another before colliding.

Officials say the officer was wearing a body camera, and it was recording at the time the collision happened.

Along with the crash investigation, the IMPD says a separate administrative investigation is underway.

