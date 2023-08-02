ICAN expands into Fort Wayne, asks for community to volunteer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Do you have a passion for helping others or you simply just a dog lover? If you are, ICAN wants your help!

The Indiana Canine Assistance Network (ICAN) trains and places service dogs with veterans. incarcerated individuals or anyone with disabilities who may need assistance. The organization is based out of the greater Indianapolis area but is working to plant roots in Fort Wayne.

They’re in need of volunteers to help with community outreach and spreading their mission. They also are in need of anyone who is interested in working hand-on with the dogs by fostering or furloughing dogs in training.

It costs $25,000 to train each service dog, so they rely greatly on volunteer work to help ease the process.

Volunteer information can be found here.

