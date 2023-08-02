Family stresses importance of water safety to prevent drowning following near death experience

By Emilia Miles
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A family is thanking first responders for saving their child’s life after nearly drowning earlier this summer, but not they are urging everyone to be extra cautious if their kids are around a pool.

The family hadn’t even moved into their new home yet, but they lost site of their son Sam. 10 minutes later he was found unresponsive in the pool. Sam’s dad began CPR while the mom called 911. Then EMS arrived. The two EMS men on duty were able to get Sam’s heart beat back up, along the doctors at Parkview Health, a team effort.

A positive ending to a tragic start.

According to the CDC in the U.S. drowning takes an average of 4,000 lives per year. That’s an average of 10 fatal drowning per day.

To prevent the tragedy of drowning, experts with the National Drowning Prevention Alliance say to implement five layers of protection. Te learn more about it, click here.

