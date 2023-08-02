Facebook page helping out Allen County teachers one Amazon Wish List at a time

By Samantha Condra
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Facebook group “Amazing Teachers (Allen County, K-12)” was created to give community members the opportunity to gift teachers school supplies.

It was originally created in 2020 when classes went online due to Covid, and now it’s a place for teachers to post their Amazon Wish Lists and get things they want and need.

Heathyr Harkless created the Facebook group and said she didn’t think it would continue after the first year, but everyone in the group wanted it to keep coming back.

Teachers put everything from basic toiletry items to snacks, books and games for the students to play with.

“Those teachers really need that encouragement, especially on the really tough days when they feel like it’s going to be really hard to get through,” says Harkless.

The National Education Association estimates the average teacher spends over $800 on classroom supplies out of their own pocket.

Now multiple different counties have reached out to Harkless asking for her help on making groups for their own schools. Dekalb County, Wells County, Kosciusko County and Huntington County all have their own pages. She even told me someone from California reached out to her about the group.

