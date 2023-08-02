Exit ramp from U.S. 30 to northbound I-469 to temporarily close Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - INDOT officials have announced another ramp closure.

Officials say the exit ramp from U.S. 30 W to I-469 N will temporarily close down starting Monday, Aug. 7 for concrete patching and joint repair on the ramp.

INDOT officials say the construction is set to last for about a week, and recommend that drivers use southbound I-469 to the Minnich Road exit and then use the on-ramp to connect to northbound I-469 or seek an alternate route.

Officials also encourage drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution, and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.

INDOT officials have announced a ramp closure from U.S. 30 to northbound I-469 starting Monday. (INDOT)

