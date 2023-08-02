Crash causes closure of S.R. 1 north of Leo, INDOT says

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says crews are investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon along S.R. 1, north of Leo.

The department is asking drivers to avoid the area of S.R. 1, between Devall and Hurshtown Roads.

They say all lanes are blocked in the area for the next couple of hours, until about 7 p.m.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

