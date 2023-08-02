City pools to close for the season Saturday

FILE PHOTO: Northside Pool in Fort Wayne was at capacity during Tuesday's heat
FILE PHOTO: Northside Pool in Fort Wayne was at capacity during Tuesday's heat(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you want to get one last dip in the city pools for the summer season, here is your last chance.

Officials with the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation say Aug. 5 is the last day of pool operation for the summer, as many seasonal staff members return to school within the next few days to weeks.

Officials also say that due to the loss of its seasonal staff members, the pools will not have the required number of lifeguards present.

The final day to enjoy the pools and aquatic centers at McMillen Park and Northside Park will be Saturday, August 5, for normal public swimming from 12:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Officials say nine water playgrounds will remain open until further notice:

  • Buckner Park
  • Franklin School Park
  • Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)
  • McCormick Park
  • Memorial Park
  • Promenade Park
  • Robert E. Meyers Park
  • Shoaff Park
  • Waynedale Park

All water playgrounds will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, except Meyers Park, which will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

