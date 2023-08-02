Car crash leads to life-saving cancer discovery for Wawasee football’s Rollins

WAWASEE, Ind. (WPTA) - All Trey Rollins wanted was to play varsity football, but two car accidents leading up to his junior season led to the discovery of a growing tumor behind his kneecap last August.

Diagnosed with bone cancer, the teen spent the next few months at Riley Children’s Hospital, undergoing chemotherapy.

Doctors found that Rollins’ cancer spread throughout his leg, forcing an emergency surgery that removed his infected bones, now, replaced with titanium medal.

Following months of rehab, the senior wingback and linebacker is back at football practice, cancer-free and raring to play in his first varsity game this fall.

