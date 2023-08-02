UPDATE: Power Restored to 5,000+ Duke Energy customers in Huntington

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Duke Energy crews restored power to customers in Huntington just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The company initially reported about 5,500 customers lost power around 6:00 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the outage, though company officials said an object had come into contact with power lines causing equipment to go offline.

Customers can track the progress of the outage here.

