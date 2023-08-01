Turnstone to host U.S. Boccia Championship

((Photo Source: WLOX))
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials from both Turnstone Center and Visit Fort Wayne have announced a national championship will be held in the Summit City this week.

Officials with Turnstone say they will host the U.S.A. Boccia (Bot-cha) 2023 National Championship, which will run from Aug. 3 until Aug. 6 at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone.

According to Turnstone officials, this is the first time a Boccia national game has been held in Indiana.

Turnstone leaders say Boccia is the “world’s most inclusive sport,” being a highly competitive seated sport for athletes with and without disabilities. According to officials, the sport was added to the Paralympics in 1984 and has since been played in at least 50 countries as of 2008.

U.S.A. Boccia has announced a skills clinic will take place on Wednesday, August 2 from 6-8 p.m. This event is open to the public.

Click here if you are interested in volunteering for the event.

