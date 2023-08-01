Tell Julian: A Visit to Haru Sushi Izakaya

By Julian Teekaram
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive’s Julian Teekaram visits Haru Sushi Izakaya for this week’s edition of ‘Tell Julian.’

The restaurant is located on the city’s northside, and it’s been open for nearly two years.

They staff pride themselves on bringing Japanese culture and cuisine to the area.

Owner Tony Fam moved to the United States in 2009 from Indonesia. He’s lived in 14 states and worked in several Japanese restaurants before opening his own in Fort Wayne.

“I feel like a lot of people love Japanese food. That’s my thought. So I jumped into it. I personally love Japanese food,” said Fam.

Whether you’re a sushi lover or not, there’s lots to choose from at Haru Sushi.

Julian enjoyed the Golden Roll, Kara Tonkotsu soup, and Aburi Salmon.

Watch the video to see her review!

To learn more about Haru Sushi Izakaya, click here.

