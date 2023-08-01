Pro-choice rally takes place in Allen County on eve of state’s abortion ban taking effect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Outside the Allen County Courthouse Monday, roughly 50 people lined the sidewalk along South Calhoun Street, continuing their fight against the state’s near-total abortion ban going into effect Tuesday.

“I’m angry, I’m frustrated, I’m disgusted in our super majority government in this state,” Kieran O’Dowd said.

O’Dowd is with the National Organization for Women’s Northeast Indiana division, the organization that put together the event.

She says her emotions grow even stronger when thinking about the women in her family.

“I have a daughter, I have two granddaughters, possibly another one on the way and they’ve never not had the ability to make a choice,” O’Dowd said.

While some people drove by the group, honking in support, others, like Abigail Lorenzen with Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, are in support of the state Supreme Court’s decision to allow the law to take effect.

“Our goal at Right to Life is not just to make abortion illegal, that’s a good step because taking innocent human life is always wrong, but it’s also to make abortion unthinkable and unnecessary,” Lorenzen said.

Lorenzen insists abortion has often been marketed as the easy solution for women and she’s in support of alternatives and additional help for mothers.

“Every human life has value, and when our community respects that and helps each other towards that, we only grow stronger,” Lorenzen said.

The ban allows for some exceptions, like when the mother’s life or health is at risk.

But the protesters outside the courthouse want more than that, vowing to fight back while offering this message:

“Vote and never, ever, ever let them silence you,” Sabreena Weaver said. “Even when you are not the popular vote, even when you lose, never stop fighting.”

Monday, Planned Parenthood filed a last-minute request with the Indiana Supreme Court to rehear the challenge and block the law from going into effect. Stay with 21Alive for the latest information.

