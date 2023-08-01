Local racecar owner, Paul Hazen, inducted into National Sprint Car Hall of Fame

Columbia City, Ind. (WPTA) - In June, Columbia City native Paul Hazen was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

Hazen has been involved in motorsports for 66 years, some of those as a driver, but the majority of them as an owner.

He has had over 50 different drivers race for him over the years, and he even tells me Jeff Gordon filled in as one of his drivers! He’s also accomplished over 200 feature wins and over 20 track championships.

Hazen also says he initially got into motorsports because he loves all the mechanics, but he also loves being competitive.

Being inducted into the Sprint Car Hall of Fame was a shock to him, Hazen says. He told us that he couldn’t believe his name was amongst motorsport greats like Mario Andretti, Aj Foyt and Bobby Unser, but he says it was an amazing thing to see.

He says he never imagined being in the business this long, but he got bit by the racing bug and was never able to get it out of his blood.

He’s raced at tracks all over Indiana and the surrounding states, and he says he’s won at just about all of them. Now, he likes to stay close to home and compete at Gas City Speedway and Kokomo Speedway.

