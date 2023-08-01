ISP investigating officer death at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating the death of an officer at the state’s law enforcement academy in Plainfield.
ISP says leaders will give an update on the investigation at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
