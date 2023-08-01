ISP investigating officer death at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating the death of an officer at the state’s law enforcement academy in Plainfield.

ISP says leaders will give an update on the investigation at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

