ISP investigating officer death at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy(WTHR)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating the death of an officer at the state’s law enforcement academy in Plainfield.

ISP says leaders will give an update on the investigation at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

21Alive will carry that update live on Facebook and on our Roku and Apple TV apps. Check back for updates.

