ISP completes investigation into FWPD Sgt. who hit, killed pedestrian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives say they have completed their investigation into the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer who hit and killed a 52-year-old pedestrian back in April.

A crash report obtained by 21Investigates says FWPD Sgt. Joshua Hartup, 46, was driving a police-issued truck when he crashed into Henry Najdeski, 52, at the intersection of E Main and S Calhoun Streets on April 19.

ISP leaders confirmed on April 25 that Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed requested the department review the crash investigation. 21Alive has been checking in with ISP investigators since then, and on Tuesday, they tell us their investigation has been completed.

They say the findings will then be sent to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office for further review. They say they expect this to happen in the next couple of days.

Police say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the intersection of E Main and S Calhoun Streets. The crash report says Sgt. Hartup, 46, was driving a police-issued GMC Sierra when he crashed into Henry Najdeski, 52. Najdeski was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A witness told responding officers he was westbound on E Main, waiting at the light when he saw Hartup waiting on S Calhoun to turn left. He says he saw a man cross the street using the crosswalk and witnessed the pick-up truck Hartup was driving hit him while turning onto E Main.

According to an amended crash report, Sgt. Joshua Hartup says he was on duty working with Vice and Narcotics as a supervisor on the day of the crash. Sgt. Hartup’s statement says he stopped to render aid to the pedestrian and called for dispatch for medics.

FWPD says Sgt. Hartup returned to work in the days following the crash.

COLLEAGUES REMEMBER NAJDESKI

After losing their friend and colleague, two well-known men from Fort Wayne shared memories with us about their relationships with Henry Najdeski and what he meant to our community.

