FWPD to host National Night Out, hand out free backpacks Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department will take part in National Night Out, a nationally recognized community event Tuesday.

The event aims to connect officers to the communities in which they serve. It will take place at Freimann Square Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to resource tables and a “few surprises,” according to Capt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, there will be a free backpack giveaway. The giveaway is first come, first serve until supplies run out. Children must be present to receive a backpack.

If you park in the Rousseau Center parking garage, you can get your parking validated at the event.

