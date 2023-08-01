FWPD to host National Night Out, hand out free backpacks Tuesday

By Jessica Walter
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department will take part in National Night Out, a nationally recognized community event Tuesday.

The event aims to connect officers to the communities in which they serve. It will take place at Freimann Square Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to resource tables and a “few surprises,” according to Capt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, there will be a free backpack giveaway. The giveaway is first come, first serve until supplies run out. Children must be present to receive a backpack.

If you park in the Rousseau Center parking garage, you can get your parking validated at the event.

