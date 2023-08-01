Cedar Point announces world’s fastest, tallest triple-launch coaster

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WPTA) - Officials with Cedar Point made an announcement early Tuesday morning that is sure to thrill.

Park officials announced what they say is the “world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch roller coaster.” The Top Thrill 2, as officials named it, will feature 420-foot vertical dual track towers, as well as open-air seating.

According to a news release, the ride will first launch riders at 74 miles per hour, followed by a second “rollback” launch at nearly 100 miles per hour, and could reach speeds of up to 120 miles per hour during the third launch before reaching the finish line.

According to Cedar Point’s website, the ride will last close to two minutes.

Officials say Top Thrill 2 will be the only vertical speedway in the world that has two towers, and the only dual-tower strata coaster in the world.

Cedar Point officials say Top Thrill 2 will open sometime in 2024. For more information on the ride, click here.

