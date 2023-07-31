Statewide pro-choice rallies planned day before state’s abortion ban takes effect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A progressive Hoosier organization is holding several rallies across the state Monday evening to honor those who have fought for reproductive rights as the state’s near-total abortion ban goes into effect on August 1.

Several National Organization for Women (NOW) Indiana chapters, along with other grassroots groups, are holding rallies in the days before the ban takes effect, including one in Fort Wayne.

Leaders say that event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Allen County Courthouse, 715 S Calhoun Street. During the gatherings, organizers say healthcare advocates and community leaders are set to give speeches, personal testimonies will be read, and reproductive health information and resources will be shared.

“For anyone needing abortion or reproductive healthcare, know that there are legitimate resources that can be utilized. No one is alone in this,” organizers say in a Facebook post.

Indiana’s abortion ban would prohibit the vast majority of abortions even in the earliest stages of pregnancy, with limited exceptions in cases of rape or incest up to 10 weeks post-fertilization. The ban also allows abortions up to 20 weeks to protect the life and health of the mother or in the case of a fatal fetal anomaly.

In mid-July, Planned Parenthood leaders said they had already reached capacity for abortion appointments in Indiana, weeks before the ban was to be enforced. They said many of those patients were coming to Indiana from states where abortions have already been banned or heavily restricted.

Advocates painted a dire picture, saying they anticipate Indiana’s abysmal maternal mortality rate to increase further under the ban.

“The implementation of this near-total ban comes as reports show that maternal mortality rates have more than doubled in Indiana, and as the state already ranks as the third-highest in maternal mortality rates in the entire country. With a total abortion ban, experts predict we will see a 21 percent increase in the number of pregnancy-related deaths and a 33 percent increase among Black women.”

Planned Parenthood leaders reiterated that anyone in need of abortion care can still reach out to their staff and they will get you the information and resources you need. Anyone needing information can call 1-800-230-7526, or visit any Planned Parenthood health centers.

