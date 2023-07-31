Salomon Farm Park “U-pick” flower fields now open

Salomon Farm Park
Salomon Farm Park(Fort Wayne Parks)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The beloved flower field at Salomon Farm Park is back in bloom, and officials announced Friday the opening of the U-pick.

Park officials say the U-pick flower fields opened on Saturday, and the U-pick operation will continue on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays while the flowers are blooming.

Hours for flower picking are Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Officials say prices of the flowers vary depending on the type of flower. Sunflowers are $2 each, whereas any other flower stem is $1 each.

According to officials, the front field closest to Dupont Road is open, and also say for visitors to follow the signs and look for the red barn trailer for checkout and supplies.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Portland work to clear the streets of fallen tree and debris.
One Saturday morning tornado confirmed in 21Country; storm damage still being surveyed by NWS
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Muncie Police Department
One dead, at least 17 shot at a party in Muncie
Crews in Portland work to clear the streets of fallen tree and debris.
Cleanup underway after storm damage in Portland
Fort Wayne artists open for Ludacris
Fort Wayne artists open for Ludacris

Latest News

Statewide pro-choice rallies planned day before state’s abortion ban takes effect
Allen County Courthouse
Statewide pro-choice rallies planned day before state’s abortion ban takes effect
Harlan Days Fair returns this week
Harlan Days Fair returns this week
Harlan Days Fair returns this week