Salomon Farm Park “U-pick” flower fields now open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The beloved flower field at Salomon Farm Park is back in bloom, and officials announced Friday the opening of the U-pick.

Park officials say the U-pick flower fields opened on Saturday, and the U-pick operation will continue on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays while the flowers are blooming.

Hours for flower picking are Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Officials say prices of the flowers vary depending on the type of flower. Sunflowers are $2 each, whereas any other flower stem is $1 each.

According to officials, the front field closest to Dupont Road is open, and also say for visitors to follow the signs and look for the red barn trailer for checkout and supplies.

